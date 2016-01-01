 

Local News

Terrace mayor calls Ombudsman's report credible in next step for a hospital replacement
Northwestern BC may see some progress made on a potential Mills Memorial replacement hospital in Terrace after the recent report from the forestry safety Ombudsman calls for a level 3 trauma centre in the region. Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc says the report provides more credibility on why a new hospital is desperately needed in Terrace. ... Read More...

