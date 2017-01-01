 

Local News

Skeena NDP go with Bidgood
The Skeena NDP have chosen their candidate for this year's provincial election.  Former Terrace City Councillor Bruce Bidgood will represent the party for the New Democrats.  Current MLA Robin Austin announced he would be retiring at the end of his term last year.  Premier Christy Clark selected former Haisla counciilor Ellis Ross as the Liberal ... Read More...

