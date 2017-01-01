Home
TV Schedule
Our Reporters
News
Local News
Send A News Tip
Media
Video Vault
Open Connection
Photo Galleries
Mental Health PSAs
Open Connection
Community Cruiser
CFTK TV News
Joyce Meyer Ministries
In Touch Ministries
eTalk
Local News
Business of Excellence Awards
The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce celebrated the best and brightest in the business community last night. The finalist of the 2017 Business Excellence Awards was announced during the Nominees Reception, recognizing the service provided to the community by businesses in Rupert. Citizens of Rupert voted for 103 local businesses in recognition of ...
Read More...
Smithers council could scrap summer ice to drop operating costs in the town
Community Shows Support for Telkwa Boy Battling Rare Cancer
Two Dead, Another Wounded In Early Morning Shooting in Prince George
More Local News...
CFTK TV airs on:
Citywest Cable – Channel 7
Shaw Direct (Starchoice) – Channel 324
Bell Expressview - Channel 257
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contest Rules