 

Local News

Gitwangak Chief councillor wants to see community brought up to date
The dispute between Gitwangak band council and some hereditary chiefs has reached day 37 and no signs of an agreement any time soon. Chief Fred Johnson says the band office was again occupied by hereditary chiefs late last week and suggests there are ways to resolve the disagreement. "There's the legal route." said Johnson. "There's ... Read More...

CFTK TV airs on:

Citywest Cable – Channel 7

Shaw Direct (Starchoice) – Channel 324

Bell Expressview - Channel 257
 

 

 