Home
TV Schedule
Our Reporters
News
Local News
Send A News Tip
Media
Video Vault
Open Connection
Photo Galleries
Do You Know a WOW Kid?
Do You Know a WOW Kid? Nominate them today!
Open Connection
CFTK TV News
Community Cruiser
Joyce Meyer Ministries
In Touch Ministries
eTalk
Local News
Car Accident Causes Gas Leak
A gas leak prompted City West to evacuate the company's Prince Rupert office building for a while yesterday. City West’s Director of marketing Chris Armstrong says an accident outside the office caused the leak around 4PM and the evacuation was done as a precaution. “Some vehicle hit one of our gas registers and as soon ...
Read More...
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Prince George Double Homicide
Man sought in home invasion and alleged sexual assault
Prince Rupert's Conrad Elementary School Participates in...
More Local News...
CFTK TV airs on:
Citywest Cable – Channel 7
Shaw Direct (Starchoice) – Channel 324
Bell Expressview - Channel 257
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contest Rules