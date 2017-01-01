 

Local News

Former Kitimat Resident Still Missing in Abbotsford
There's a northwest connection to a missing persons case in Abbotsford. Marie Stuart, who hasn't been seen since Tuesday December 27th, is originally from Kitimat and a graduate of Mount Elizabeth Secondary School. A family friend says her disappearance is completely out of character.       [Undated Photo above submitted by Sandra Hildebrand;   recent photo below ... Read More...

