Business of Excellence Awards
The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce celebrated the best and brightest in the business community last night.  The finalist of the 2017 Business Excellence Awards was announced during the Nominees Reception, recognizing the service provided to the community by businesses in Rupert. Citizens of Rupert voted for 103 local businesses in recognition of ... Read More...

