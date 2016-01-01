Home
TV Schedule
Our Reporters
News
Local News
Send A News Tip
Media
Video Vault
Open Connection
Photo Galleries
Open Connection
CFTK TV News
Community Cruiser
Joyce Meyer Ministries
In Touch Ministries
eTalk
Local News
First Leg of Highway 16 Shuttle Service Begins Monday
BC Transit along with the provincial government unveiled the first route that will be available to the public along the Highway 16 corridor as part of the expanded transit service action plan. The province will be funding two thirds of the operating costs, while local munipalities are picking up the rest of the tab. Nechako ...
Read More...
Jennifer Rice as the provincial N-D-P's Critic
Fourth Suspect Sought in Prince George Double Homicide
Terrace Fire Dept entice volunteers for the force with open house
More Local News...
CFTK TV airs on:
Citywest Cable – Channel 7
Shaw Direct (Starchoice) – Channel 324
Bell Expressview - Channel 257
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contest Rules