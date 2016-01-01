 

Local News

First Leg of Highway 16 Shuttle Service Begins Monday
BC Transit along with the provincial government unveiled the first route that will be available to the public along the Highway 16 corridor as part of the expanded transit service action plan. The province will be funding two thirds of the operating costs, while local munipalities are picking up the rest of the tab. Nechako ... Read More...

CFTK TV airs on:

Citywest Cable – Channel 7

Shaw Direct (Starchoice) – Channel 324

Bell Expressview - Channel 257
 

 

 