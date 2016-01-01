 

Local News

Car Accident Causes Gas Leak
A gas leak prompted City West to evacuate the company's Prince Rupert office building for a while yesterday. City West’s Director of marketing Chris Armstrong says an accident outside the office caused the leak around 4PM and the evacuation was done as a precaution. “Some vehicle hit one of our gas registers and as soon ... Read More...

